Khadi India's flagship store in CP makes record sale on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Thursday claimed that Khadi India's flagship store at Connaught Place here made a record sale of over Rs 1.27 crore on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The store broke its own record of the highest sale of Rs 1.25 crore on October 13, 2018, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, adding that Wednesday's sale was the highest on a single day since Independence.

A customary discount sale starts from October 2 every year by KVIC on Khadi products across the nation.

"Not only that, nearly all Khadi India showrooms across the capital remained capacity-crowded till late evening on Gandhi Jayanti. Altogether 16,870 Khadi-lovers visited the store at Connaught Place on Wednesday.

"A total number of 2,720 sales bills were issued yesterday. The first bill was issued at 9.48 am and the last customer made the payment at 09.46 PM. Out of over Rs 127.57 lakh sale, the share of Khadi was Rs 114.11 lakhs and Village Industry products Rs 13.46 lakh," Saxena said.

The chairman, who was personally monitoring the customer influx at the outlet, claimed: "the record sale was the translation of how the prime minister has communicated his vision of economic transformation through Khadi clearly, creatively, and continually."

"The beginning of Khadi sale is extremely encouraging with a sweeter note of success this time and I hope that this year we will achieve many such milestones," he said.

In 2018, this Khadi India Flagship Store recorded sale of over Rs 1 crore on four occasions, the KVIC said.

