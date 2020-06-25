8 lakh @ 125 days: Railways to provide jobs to migrants at cost of Rs 1,800 crore

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to generate 8-lakh man-days of employment, announces Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Indian Railways will be providing 8-lakh man-days of employment opportunities to migrants workers in the next 125 days till October 31 under government's Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana Abhiyaan (GKRYA), announced Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. These new jobs will be generated in the infrastructure sector of the railways with an investment of Rs 1800 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal said, "fulfilling our duty to the nation, Railways to generate 8 lakh man-days of employment under Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in infrastructure projects worth ₹1800 crore."

Fulfilling our duty to the nation, Railways to generate 8 lakh man-days of employment under PM @NarendraModi ji’s Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan in infrastructure projects worth ₹1800 crore.



The Ministry of Railways has reviewed progress of ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ which is being implemented in 116 districts in 6 states. Railway Zones and Rail PSUs participated in the review meeting about the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

Rojgar Abhiyaan to work in mission mode

According to PIB release, the Rojgar Abhiyaan of 125 days, will work in mission mode, will involve focused implementation of various categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited.

Railway works which can be executed through MGNREGS for generating new jobs

Railway has also identified no. of railway works that can be executed through MGNREGS.

Construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings.

Development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track.

Construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations.

Repair and widening of existing railway embankments/cuttings.

Plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land.

Protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

Meanwhile, Zonal Railways have also been instructed to get sanction of proposed works under MGNREGS. Zonal Railways would be monitoring the works on daily basis and submit report to Ministry every Friday till the end of October 2020.

