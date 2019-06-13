Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Jet Airways shares tank over 23% after bourses announce trading restrictions

Jet Airways shares tank over 23% after bourses announce trading restrictions

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility, according to a circular.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 15:03 IST
  Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations in April

 

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations in April and lenders are working on ways for revival of the airline.

Shares of Jet Airways Thursday cracked over 23 percent after stock exchanges decided to impose restrictions on its stock trading from June 28.

The scrip plummeted 23.18 percent to hit a multi-year low of Rs 84.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, shares plummeted 23.30 percent to hit a multi-year low of Rs 84.60.

Related Stories

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility, according to a circular.

Cash-starved Jet Airways suspended operations in April and lenders are working on ways for revival of the airline.

In a circular, NSE said shares of the company would be shifted from "Rolling Segment to Trade for Trade Segment, wherein the settlement in the scrip will take place on a gross basis with 100 percent upfront margin and 5 percent price band".

There are restrictions in trading of shares that are under Trade for Trade Segment. The decision has been taken jointly by the exchanges and would be effective from June 28, it said.

According to the circular, the company has failed to provide prompt responses to queries of exchanges regarding various rumors

Also Read: Amid woes, revival hopes flutter for Jet Airways employees

WATCH:

http://vidgyor.com#0_pzpzw1mu

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovernment to introduce SEZ amendment bill in Parliament Next StoryPWC observations baseless, unjustified: Reliance Capital  