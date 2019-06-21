Investor Facilitation Portal: One-stop online shop for potential investors to Gujarat

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Potential investors to Gujarat were on Thursday given a demonstration of the newly introduced 'Investor Facilitation Portal' set up by the state government and their problems answered through it.

The investors were taken through the portal that allows any investor to know the approvals that are required and allows them to upload all required documents online. They were given a briefing at a workshop organized by the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb) and the State Industries Commissionerate.

The Investor Facilitation Portal is a single window facilitation mechanism for investors. The portal is to facilitate the investors with all the latest details regarding the investment opportunities in the state.

Industrial policy of the state, industrial parks, focus sectors and other such information are available on this website.

The workshop brought together stakeholders from the government as well as the industry ecosystem. Participants included members from the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as well as the Gujarat chapters of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Managing Director of iNDEXTb R.K. Beniwal said the workshop was to bridge the gap of understanding between the industry and the government "since it often happens that the best initiatives taken by the government do not bring the desired impact for lack of communication.

"We need to see in which direction the global economy is moving and ensure that Gujarat keeps up with global best practices," he said.

Additional Industries Commissioner Shweta Teotia and MSME Commissioner Y.B Nirgude were present to answer queries from investors.

Gujarat has consistently ranked among the top 5 states in the National Ease of Doing Business rankings assessed by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) annually.

Speaking at the discussions, Co-Chairman of FICCI Gujarat State council Sunil Parekh said, "Sustainable industrialisation is the need of the hour, we need to ensure that the activities we undertake account for long-term health of the environment".

He recommended several steps to take Gujarat to the next level of industrialisation.