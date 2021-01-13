Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
Inox opens 3 new multiplexes, adds 11 new screens, one new city

Multiplex operator Inox Leisures on Wednesday opened three new multiplexes, taking its total count to 150. The Gujarat-based firm has opened two multiplexes in Gurugram having four screens each, and one at Salem (Tamil Nadu) with 3 screens, the company said in a regulatory filing.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2021 22:03 IST
"With these openings, we have touched a milestone of 150 multiplexes in India," the company said in a statement.

After adding these new multiplexes, Inox's total screen count has gone up to 637 screens, operating in 69 cities with a total seating capacity of 1.46 lakh seats across India.

Currently, multiplexes and cinema halls are operating under half of their sitting capacity following the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the government after COVID-19.

The industry was closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year and is operating within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures.

