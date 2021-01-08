Mamata Banerjee allows cinema halls in Bengal to operate with 100 per cent occupancy

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee has allowed cinemal halls in Bengal to run with full occupancy.

Cinema halls in the state can operate with 100 percent occupancy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday. Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate the 6th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Mamata said cinema halls will have adhere to all Covid safety rules.

The CM, while delivering her inaugural address from state secretariat Nabanna, asked the cinema hall owners to maintain all safety protocols including regular sanitisation of the theatres.

Mamata's announcement came a day after the Centre raised objections over a similar order of full occupancy of cinema halls issued by the Tamil Nadu government. The state government was asked to take back the order.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu government, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has stated that the 'unlock' guidelines set by the Centre should not be diluted. The latest guidelines will be in place till January 31, the Union Home Minister had said.

Mamata's announcement is likely to trigger a fresh round of tussle between the Trinamool Congress government in the state and the Centre ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in April/May.

