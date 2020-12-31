Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
  4. Our servers were hacked earlier this month, says IndiGo

IndiGo airlines on Thursday informed that some of their servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. The airlines said they were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 23:25 IST
Image Source : ANI

IndiGo says its servers were hacked earlier this month.

Speaking on the matter, IndiGo said, "We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail."

"There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites & platforms."

