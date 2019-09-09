Image Source : PTI IDBI Bank repo-linked retail loans effective from Oct 1

State-run IDBI Bank on Monday said the introduction of repo-linked retail loans would be effective from October 1.

IDBI Bank had earlier said that it would introduce repo rate-linked home and auto loans with effect from September 10.

However, in view of the RBI directive last week, to link all new floating rate retail loans (personal segments) to external benchmark with effect from October 1, the introduction had been deferred, it said.

On September 4, RBI mandated banks to link fresh retail loans to external benchmark. The move is aimed at including fresh retail and MSME loans from October 1 where home, and auto loans will get cheaper.

RBI's repo rate is one such external benchmark.

