ICICI Bank offices undergo MASSIVE overhaul; no separate cabins for team leads, employees can share dining room of top management

ICICI Bank/File Image

Any employee would love to have salary perks, but what stays more with them is the organisation's acknowledgement of their work, the sense of belonging, respect and the environment they work in. ICICI Bank is soon going to inculcate these factors with even more pertinence in their workplace. The private sector lender is opening its arms for its employees even wider with an imminent makeover, more like a cultural shift.

The changes can be varied in nature. From the group leader sitting with his group instead of a secluded cabin to employees getting access to the top management's executive dining room, ICICI bank is undergoing a much-needed change, Mint reported.

No separate cabins for team leads in ICICI Bank offices

The bank is renovating its head office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex to enable a structural makeover. As per the new structure, team leaders may not have separate cabins. Instead, there will be conference rooms for use by employees.

Hierarchy removed at ICICI Bank

The ICICI Bank is also working to remove hierarchy within the organisation with the aim of responding effectively and speedily to the market place.

The bank has decided to retain grades only for executive directors and the managing director. It has scrapped grades of employees above the assistant general manager rank.

Employees in ICICI Bank offices to now share dining room of top management

Also, it is now enabling its 500 employees to access the executive dining room, which was earlier used only by the top tier of the management.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank posts Q1 standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore

ALSO READ: IDBI Bank shares tank over 12 pc after Q1 earnings