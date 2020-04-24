ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs during lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Details here

Image Source : ICICI Bank to deploy mobile ATMs in Tamil Nadu

In the view of coronavirus lockdown amid a rapid surge in positive cases, the ICICI Bank on Thursday announced to launch mobile ATM services in Tamil Nadu after its successful launch in New Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. The aim of launching ICICI mobile ATMs is to serve the customers at their doorstep amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The mobile ATMs have been deployed in Ranipet near Vellore under this initiative.

How the ICICI mobile ATMs will work?

The ATM vans would be stationed at various localities in consultations with the local government authorities and would offer the service till the lockdown ends.

Which services ICICI mobile ATMs will provide?

Besides offering cash withdrawals, other facilities customers can avail include transfer of funds, PIN change among others.

ICICI Bank launched voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant:

Earlier, ICICI Bank had launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers, using which they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application.

The bank said it has integrated its artificial intelligence (AI) powered multi-channel chatbot iPal with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through which its retail banking customers can undertake a host of banking services through voice commands.

ICICI Bank has come up with these techniques to avoid social distancing as much as possible and facilitate their customers during this lockdown period, keeping the safety of its customers in mind.

