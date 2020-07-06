Image Source : FILE ICICI Bank employees complain being asked to join base location or face action

Several employees of ICICI Bank have taken to social media to voice their concern alleging the bank has asked them to report to their base location or face consequences. Employees who have not been able to move to their base location have also complained of losing access to their official accounts and loss of pay in the name of cost-cutting. One Twitter user also posted a letter from the ICICI Bank's Zonal Head, ETRG South Zone, informing him that his services were 'no longer required'.

Rahul Kumar, who goes by Twitter handle, @I_m_kumar94, tweeted, "In this Pandemic Covid19 situation by taking risk of my life I came back to Chennai and got terminated,"

In this Pandemic Covid19 situation I came back to Chennai,then also They have terminated me. https://t.co/GdPe5Te4bd pic.twitter.com/IuLQG2Gy3E — kumar.r (@I_m_kumar94) July 5, 2020

Kumar also shared a letter signed by bank's Zonal Head, ETRG South Zone, Suresh Mutiyala. The letter states "your services are no more required by the Bank and therefore your services are hereby discharged with immediate effect in terms of the aforesaid contract of the employment."

Rahul Kumar, who was employed as Deputy Manager (RBG-Sales), ICICI bank Chennai, also posted a show-cause notice that he received from ICICI Bank for "absconding from duty since April 15, 2020."

Indiatvnews.com spoke to some employees of ICICI Bank, who also revealed that "often we get instructions from managers to report immediately or face action. These threat doesn't come on mail, but are being conveyed on calls by immediate or sometimes super bosses."

Another employee, who goes by Twitter handle, @Aksena20 wrote on Twitter, "ICICI bank, a largest prvt bank BM/RH/HR they r threatening the employee to resign otherwise they ill terminate the employee and without any reason and prior information they r terminating the employees."

ICICI bank,a largest prvt bank

BM/RH/HR they r threatening the employee to resign otherwise they ill terminate the employee and without any reason and prior information they r terminating the employees.@PMOIndia @LabourMinistry @idesibanda @ICICIBank @ICICIBank_Care @BankerSuraj pic.twitter.com/JGLorhMhUH — Aksena (@Aksena20) July 4, 2020

Revealing loss of pay, another bank employee's father wrote on Twitter, "It is true, my daughter is in ICICI Bank. She is not in base location and their salaries are being cut. The PGs are closed but they are being asked to come."

It's is true,my daughter is in also icici bank she is not in base location,n those who are not in base location dey salaries are cutting, her pg is also closed then also dey are asking her to come to base location other wise mark LOP.she is married, their are not giving posting. — Arun166704 (@Arun1667041) July 6, 2020

"Can you please share the rationale behind the HR policy that forces employees to travel to hotspots like Mumbai (base location) despite they are 100% productive from their current location that is much safer," person who goes by the name Sagar Saraf (@SagarSaraf19) tweeted.

@narendramodi @AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry @MoHFW_INDIA Despite no productivity loss, ICICI is forcing employees to come & work from their base location. Is this how India will fight against Corona or can gov release some guidelines to address such issues? https://t.co/12mUAv3Ago — Sagar Saraf (@SagarSaraf19) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, responding to Sagar Saraf, the ICICI Bank said: "well-being of our employees is of utmost concern to us." The Bank in reply to another Tweet has said, "We would like to assure that no employee has been asked to resign for not coming back to the base location. However, all necessary steps are being taken including ensuring employees are available at their work location, so that, uninterrupted banking services are available to our customers."

