Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana govt signs MoU with India Accelerator to build robust startup ecosystem

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana and India Accelerator have signed an MoU to develop a robust startup ecosystem in the state. According to the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITECH), its association will strategically create an ecosystem in the state that stimulates innovation and growth of disruptive startups.

Speaking about the agreement, Rajnarayan Kaushik, Special Secretary, DITECH, said that the state's efforts to foster the startup ecosystem will help in creating an ecosystem that stimulates independent thinking and innovative ideas to help startups in different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

Ashish Bhatia, CEO and founder of India Accelerator, said that the deal is a big step towards bringing the Public-Private collaboration to build the startup ecosystem. "It will be helping startups in Haryana by bridging the gap between industry and startups,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia said that India Accelerator will provide access to its exclusively designed online program to equip the community of young entrepreneurs with the right knowledge, mentorship, and connections to move beyond the early stage of the startup.

Additionally, it will also provide access to a comprehensive platform for every student, professional, or entrepreneur who can set and achieve their personal and professional goals with the help of personalized mentorship programs.

According to Bhatia, India Accelerator will extend its services free of cost to highly-potential startups to help create a holistic and sustainable ecosystem in Haryana.

