Gold rate today: Gold jumps Rs 96, silver prices climb Rs 238

Gold prices jumped Rs 96 to Rs 40,780 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday due to rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 40,684 per 10 gram. Silver prices also climbed Rs 238 to Rs 47,277 per kg from previous close of Rs 47,039 per kg.

"Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 96 with rupee depreciation. The spot rupee was trading around 3 paise weaker against the dollar during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In early trade on Friday, the rupee declined by 5 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar as spread of a deadly new virus from China kept investors edgy.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,558 per ounce and USD 17.80 per ounce, respectively.