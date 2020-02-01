Image Source : FILE Gold rate today: Gold futures rise Rs 199 to Rs 41,199 per 10 gm

Gold prices rose by Rs 199 to Rs 41,199 per 10 gram in futures trade on Saturday as the speculators increased their holdings on positive spot demand. The MCX, which usually remains closed on weekend, was open for trading on Saturday on account of the presentation of the Union Budget.

Gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 199, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 41,199 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 31 lots.

The metal for April delivery edged up by Rs 97, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 41,149 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,383 lots.

