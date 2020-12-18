Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Image Source : PTI Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices, on the other hand, declined Rs 259 to Rs 66,784 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 67,043 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading marginally up by Rs 21, reflecting overnight gains in COMEX (US-based commodity exchange) gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He added that gold prices kept a firm trading range on US stimulus expectations by this week as lawmakers are in final negotiations for the relief package.

In the international market, gold was trading weaker at USD 1,879 per ounce, while silver was quoting lower at USD 25.71 per ounce.

