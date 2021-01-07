Gold Price Today: Gold plunges Rs 714, silver declines Rs 386

Image Source : PTI Gold price today, gold rate today, gold rates decline, gold price decline, gold price, gold prices, gold rates, gold futures, Gold and Silver Price Today, gold and silver, silver price, gold and silver rates, gold rates, silver rates,

Gold Rate Today (7th January 2021): Gold prices plunged Rs 714 to Rs 50,335 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, reflecting a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,049 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped by Rs 386 to Rs 69,708 per kilogram from Rs 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,916 per ounce, and silver was flat at USD 27.07 per ounce.

(With PTI Inputs)

