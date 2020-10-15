Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 32, silver tumbles Rs 626

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 32, silver tumbles Rs 626

Gold prices fell Rs 32 to Rs 51,503 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, falling for the third consecutive day amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,535 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 626 to Rs 62,410 per kilogram from Rs 63,036 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were quoting marginally lower at USD 1,901 per ounce and USD 24.

18 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar as investors switched to dollar as safe-haven buying," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage