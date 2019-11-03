Dharamshala gets ready to host Global Investors' Meet 2019

Himachal Pradesh is all set to attract global investors with its Global Investors' Meet 2019. The meet is due to be held in the picturesque Dharamshala, the city in Himachal Pradesh nestled near the Himalayas. Check out more info about Global Investors' Meet 2019 below and know who can invest in Himachal Pradesh
- The Global Investors Meet 2019 has been organised to attract investment in Himachal Pradesh
- Global Investors Meet 2019 will be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8th
- Venue of the meet will be the Police Ground in Dharamshala
- In Global Investor Meet, Himachal Pradesh government will show investment opportunities across eight focus sectors
- The focus sectors are Tourism, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, IT and ITES, Urban Development, Agri business, Hydropower and renewable energy
- Any Indian citizen, non-resident entity, NRIs in Nepal and Bhutan, An FII, a SEBI registered Foreign Venture Capital Investor (FVCI), Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) can be an investor in Himachal Pradesh through Global Investors meet