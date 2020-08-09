Image Source : FILE Full-fledged international flight operations will depend on coronavirus spread across world: DGCA

The full-fledged reopening of international flight operations will depend on coronavirus spread all over the world, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told news agency ANI today. DGCA chief Arun Kumar said a lot of countries are still enforcing quarantine measures and it will take some time to have fully operative international flights.

"Some international air operations have started already. Passengers are allowed to go from and come to India. It depends on the bubble arrangement we have with countries like UK, US, France," Kumar further said.

The suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country was recently extended till August 31. Earlier, overseas flights were suspended till July 31.

"The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said in statement. This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage