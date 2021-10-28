Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Diwali bonanza! Shop your heart out for guaranteed prize of gold or silver coins - here's how

The festive season is around the corner and it's raining gold and silver this time. India's leading retail chain Big Bazaar has announced Dhanotsav Shopping Festival wherein customers get a chance to win gold and silver coins.

According to the company, the scheme is applicable to purchases made via shop in-store or the Big Bazaar app or eCommerce website from October 23 to November 7. It said that customers will get a guarantee about winning silver or gold coins depending on their spending.

Under the Dhanotsav Shopping Festival, the company will give a silver coin of 40 gm on shopping of Rs 25,000 to Rs 49,999. For a gram of gold coin, customers will have to spend a minimum of Rs 50,000. For 2 gm and 3 gm gold coins, customers will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

“Big Bazaar is making the Diwali shopping experience into a celebration. With guaranteed gold and silver coins on shopping, we assure our customers get authentic benefits," Pawan Sarda, CMO, Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group, said.

Pawan added that the company is also offering a wide range of products in different categories to help customers meet their shopping needs under one roof.

