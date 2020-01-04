Image Source : FILE As passengers create ruckus, DGCA asks Air India to probe

Passengers onboard an Air India flight resorted to unruly behavior after they got restive with the delay. Aviation regulator DGCA has asked the national carrier to look into the issue after the video shot by a passenger went viral. The Air India flight 865, was scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. on January 3, from Delhi but flew out at 5:59 p.m.

The video shows a few passengers trying to open the aircraft's door by force and quarreling with the cabin staff. While the matter is being probed, an Air India cited technical glitch for the delay in the flight.

#WATCH A passenger onboard Air India flight AI 865 tried to open the flight exit door forcefully, after flight was delayed due to technical reasons. (02.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/9ZFqoedzzS — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

"A video of a few passengers of AI 865 of 2nd Jan is being widely circulated in different forums. The flight AI 865 of 2nd January was considerably delayed due to technical reasons," an Air India spokesperson said.

He said Air India management has asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehavior by some passengers and that further action would be considered after getting the report.

Air India witnesses frequent delays in flight due to technical issues drawing wrath from the passengers. In what suggests its poor operating performance, the official DGCA data shows the airline scores very poorly on its on time performance (OTP).