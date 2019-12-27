Image Source : FILE Delhi ahead of Bengaluru, Mumbai in night travel, says Ola

Delhi was ahead of cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai in terms of travel between 10 PM to 6 AM - taking seven million trips this year on Ola, data from the ride hailing platform showed. Overall, Delhi recorded a total of 1.06 billion km in 2019 and over 71 million trips, Ola said.

"Breaking the stereotype of not being a night city, Delhi recorded a total of seven million trips which was followed by the student and corporate hub, Bangalore and Mumbai at six million and five million rides, respectively," it added. Delhi clocked 924 million km (63.4 million trips) between 6 AM to 10 PM and 141 million km of night-time travel between 10 PM to 6 AM, as per the data.

Bengaluru topped the tally with highest number of rides with 90.9 million trips, ahead of Delhi. Chennai was on the third spot with 58.4 million trips. Mumbai registered 46.3 million trips, while Hyderabad and Kolkata clocked 43.1 million and 20.7 million rides, respectively, on the Ola platform. The total distance covered through the platform in 2019 was six billion km. Of this, 166 million km was through bikes, and 1.2 billion km by Ola Autos.