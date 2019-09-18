DDA proposes amendment in Master Plan of Delhi 2021. Here's list of facilities to be added

Image Source : PTI DDA proposes amendment in Master Plan of Delhi 2021

An amendment in the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 was proposed by the DDA on Tuesday. According to the amendment, bank lockers, if part of an existing bank, will be allowed in the basements of its premises.

The decision was taken during the authority meeting of the urban body, which was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas, the DDA said in a statement.

A proposal for modification in the development control norms was also approved by the authority, under which following activities are allowed on religious (category) plots at sub-city level: training Centre for yoga, spiritual activities and meditation, museum or art gallery or exhibition centre, auditorium, accommodation for preachers, devotees or management staff, canteen, restaurant, langar hall or community kitchen and bank extention counter, ATM facility or prayer halls, it said.

The approved proposals will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and final notification.

Besides, restaurants on the ground floor only with valid appropriate licences and with all statutory clearances, as existing on or before today will only be permissible on notified mixed-use streets, it said.

The authority also approved the reduction of permission charges for usage of additional activity under the educational category plots.

Other decisions included rationalisation of cost of one-bedroom flats at Ram Garh Colony, Jahangirpuri.

The authority also approved concessions for allottees of various housing schemes of DDA who have been allotted flats under Persons with Disability (PwD) category.

It also approved 20 per cent concession on the current rate of Rs 2,80,000 per sq m for disposal of 84 Commonwealth Games flats to government bodies, PSUs and central or state corporations.

