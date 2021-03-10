DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw: Check live streaming link, other details here

Image Source : PTI DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct the draw for allotment of housing units under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on Wednesday through its official website -- dda.webcast.ml. As the scheme is online, the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming.

These flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini. Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme that was launched on January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer. It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants

A DDA statement said, "Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on 10.03.2021 at 11.00 A.M. onwards. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of DDA."

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 cr in the high-income group category. The maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the MIG category.

The scheme is completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from the processing of the application to possession of flats.

In HIG, LIG, and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are - 254; 52, and 291, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in three BHK and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG), and 7,496 (EWS).

