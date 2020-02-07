Image Source : PTI/FILE Dcream brand Dairy Day has announced its expansion into Andhra Pradesh where it will nowairy Day forays into Andhra Pradesh, to be available in 2,000 outlets Ice be available across 2,000 outlets in most districts of the State.

Dairy Day forays into Andhra Pradesh, to be available in 2,000 outlets Ice cream brand Dairy Day has announced its expansion into Andhra Pradesh where it will now be available across 2,000 outlets in most districts of the State. The Bengaluru-based company said in a statement that it has invested Rs 80 crore over the last two years in capacity expansion as it extends its footprint across the country.

Currently Dairy Day has two manufacturing units in Karnataka, spread over two lakh square feet with a capacity of 1.4 lakh litres a day. Dairy Day Co-Founder M N Jaganath said: "The expansion into Andhra Pradesh is an important step for Dairy Day as we work towards establishing a pan India presence".

Dairy Day, which offers a variety of cups, cones, sticks,tubs and other "novelties", manufactures and supplies about

150 products in over 30 flavours, the company said.

