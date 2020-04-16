Coronavirus crisis: Capgemini India gives salary hike to 70% employees and Rs 10,000 allowance amid lockdown

Image Source : PTI Capgemini India gives salary hike to 70% employees and Rs 10,000 allowance amid lockdown

Capgemini, French IT company has announced a salary hike to 70 per cent of its employees in India besides providing an allowance to them amid the coronavirus crisis, effective April 1, 2020. The Capgemini India has 1.2 lakh employees, of which 84,000 employees will be benefitted by this decision.

According to the Times of India report, the French firm decided to give a single-digit hike to 70 per cent of its Indian staff and Rs 10,000 allowance to those stranded without paying-guest accommodations. Further, the tech firm has decided not to cut down any jobs and to pay the salaries of its staff without any hiccup, the report added.

"This is a black swan event and at this point, it's not a question of the timeline, but how our business will evolve… All employees at A and B grades (84,000 employees) have got their hikes and others will get increment in line with our plan," CEO Ashwin Yardi was quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, the rest of the employees of Capgemini India will get their increments in July, the report further said.

Capgemini's salary hike decision for its employees has been praised widely as several companies have cut the salaries of their employees or sacked their staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has brought economic activity to a standstill.

Capgemini India has also set up a 25-million euro fund, which will be used for medical emergencies for its employees and their family members.

