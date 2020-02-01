Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman back with traditional 'bahi khata'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger) wrapped in a red cloth for Budget 2020. This is Sitharaman's second budget presentation.

Clad in a yellow silk saree, Sitharaman was accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other senior officials from her ministry. The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Last year, Sitharaman ditched the long-standing tradition of carrying budget documents in a leather briefcase and went swadeshi with a 'bahi-khata.