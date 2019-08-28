Image Source : Bombay Stock Exchange donates Rs 5 lakh for flood relief in Goa

The Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday donated Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief works in Goa.

Thanking the Mumbai-based bourse for the donation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: "Bombay Stock Exchange donated Rs 5 lakh towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief works in Goa. Sincerely appreciate the noble gesture of @BSEIndia."

Two people have died while crops worth crores of rupees were damaged in heavy rains over the last month, wreaking havoc in the coastal state. Several low lying areas were also flooded on account of the heavy rains.