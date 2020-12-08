Image Source : FILE Bharat Bandh: Airlines waive off rescheduling, no-show charges

In a relief for flyers, airlines have waived-off cancellation, rescheduling charges for passengers, who could not report for their flights amid the traffic disruption caused due to 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday. The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who have been agitating over the legislations, which they describe as "black laws" has been at Delhi's borders since November 26 and gave call for the nationwide shutdown.

Besides the bandh, there is also a call for no vehicular movement -- Chakka Jaam -- across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec'20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec'20 from any Indian Airport," the national carrier said in a tweet.

According to airline major IndiGo: "In the wake of Bharat Bandh across the country, we are offering waivers in change or cancellation fee (fare difference applicable) for travel scheduled today i.e. 8th Dec 2020, to and from all domestic stations."

"However, waivers will be given case on case basis only and as per the impact at the station. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will share further update in case of an extension."

Besides, operations at major airports were unaffected.

Operations at the Delhi airport ran smoothly with flights being operated on schedule.

