Is Gurugram becoming NCR’s ultimate housing growth engine? Here's what experts say

Gurugram’s housing market is getting too large to be described simply as NCR’s luxury address. Luxury remains at the centre of the market, but the residential footprint has expanded considerably. In Q2 2026, Gurugram accounted for 43 per cent of NCR residential sales and 45 per cent of new launches, according to JLL. Residential capital values rose 10 per cent year-on-year, the strongest growth among NCR markets.

Multi-corridor expansion

The scale was already visible in 2025. ANAROCK recorded around 29,500 launches and 24,400 sales in Gurugram, accounting for 48 per cent of NCR launches and 42 per cent of sales. What stands out is the spread of activity across locations. Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram, Manesar and Sohna Road are now established parts of the residential map, rather than markets waiting to be discovered.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, Gurugram’s housing market has matured considerably, and the definition of a desirable home has widened with it.

"Buyers continue to seek luxury, but they are also evaluating connectivity, surrounding development, amenities and the quality of the overall living environment. This is helping newer corridors attract serious demand. With the festive season approaching, the combination of fresh launches and a wider choice of well-positioned homes should keep buyer interest strong across the city,” Kanodia added.

The infrastructure push

The infrastructure push has reinforced that expansion. Dwarka Expressway has opened up a large residential belt, while Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and the New Gurugram-Manesar side have added further depth. JLL's Q2 data also shows sales concentrated along the Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram, and Manesar.

Kapil Chugh, VP, Rise Infraventures Limited, said that Gurugram is increasingly a market of scale and the city can support luxury residences and high-value homes while also creating demand across a wider range of aspirational housing.

"That breadth is important because infrastructure and employment are opening up new residential catchments. The festive season should bring greater activity as developers launch projects and buyers look at the newer corridors with the same seriousness once reserved for established locations,” Chugh said.

NCR's dominant residential hub

The numbers also point to the depth of the market. Gurugram has remained NCR’s largest residential market, while ANAROCK’s 2025 data shows the city accounting for nearly half of all launches in the region. JLL’s Q2 2026 numbers put it at the top for both sales and new supply.

Ashish Vijarania, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Pyramid Infratech, said, “Gurugram continues to attract housing demand because the city brings together employment, corporate activity, infrastructure and a strong residential offering. The festive period is expected to add to this momentum, with buyers generally more active and developers bringing new projects and inventory to the market. The interesting part is that demand is no longer confined to a few established luxury locations. More micro-markets are participating in the growth, giving buyers a wider choice of locations and formats.”

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