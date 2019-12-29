Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed for 10 days in January 2020; Check full list here

Bank Holidays in January 2020: The year 2020 is coming to an end and people are curious to know Just like every other month, banks will remain closed on public holidays in the first month of the New Year 2020. In India, banks to remain closed for 10 days, according to RBI.

However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another. In fact, there are state-wise bank holidays also. Banks will be closed on Sundays and two Saturdays.

So, One will have to plan in advance to ensure that they do not run out of cash in December. Due to bank holidays, there may also be a shortage of cash in an ATM machine due to bank holidays.

January 2020 holiday list includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and different states will have special public holidays. Bank account holders are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

Date Day Holiday Applicable in states 1 January 2020 Wednesday New Year’s Day All over India 2 January 2020 Thursday Mannam Jayanthi Kerala 2 January 2020 Thursday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Many states 11 January 2020 Saturday Missionary Day Mizoram 11 January 2020 Saturday Second Saturday All over India 15 January 2020 Wednesday Bhogi/Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/Tusu Puja/Lohri/Hadaga Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra 16 January 2020 Thursday Thiruvalluvar Day Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 17 January 2020 Friday Uzhavar Tirunal / Pongal Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 23 January 2020 Thursday Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam 25 January 2020 Saturday Sonam Lhochar/Himachal Statehood Day Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh 25 January 2020 Saturday Second Saturday All over India 30 January 2020 Thursday Vasant Panchami Several States 31 January 2020 Friday Me-dam-me-phi Assam

One can also check the list of holidays on the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Last month, banks were closed for 7 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, the customers need to keep in mind that all private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.