Azim Premji and Mastercard's Ajay Banga to get USISPF's Global Excellence Awards

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Wednesday said that Mastercard CEO and President Ajay Banga and Wipro Chairman Azim Premji will receive the 2019 Global Excellence Awards at its Second Annual Leadership Summit in Washington on July 11.

Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the President of the United States, will present awards during the summit, a statement said.

"We are delighted to offer the prestigious Global Excellence Awards to the two business leaders who have significantly contributed to strengthening economic ties between the US and India," USISPF Board Chairman John Chambers said.

Premji said he was honoured by this award.

"It is equally a recognition for the deep commitment and contribution of my colleagues at Wipro and at the foundation," the Wipro chairman noted.

"I see India and the US as two countries born to be together and while much progress has been made over the past decade, our bonds could be even stronger. That would take mutual commitments to continue investing in one another and to create more pathways for exchange," said Banga.

Senior US and the Indian government officials attending the summit include Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives; Rick Perry, United States Secretary of Energy; Wilbur Ross, US Commerce Secretary; Jeffrey Gerrish, Deputy United States Trade Representative for Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Industrial Competitiveness; among others.

The leadership summit will highlight areas of bilateral cooperation like trade and investment, strategic energy ties, manufacturing and innovation partnership.