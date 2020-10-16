Image Source : PTI Lost job in lockdown? You can now claim 50% of your salary under ABVKY. Know eligibility, benefits

A big relaxation for those who lost their job during coronavirus lockdown as the Centre has extended Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), to ensure that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-registered workers till June 30, 2021 along with enhanced relaxation and benefits.

The government has also decided to enhance the rate of unemployment relief under the scheme to 50% of wages from an earlier rate of 25% along with relaxation in eligibility criteria up till December 31, 2020.

Under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, those who lost their jobs during a pandemic can claim of 50% of their wages for up to three months as unemployment relief even if they have resumed work. ESIC is going to deploy its Rs 44, 000 crore kitty with a formal notification. Earlier, the financial assistance was provided within 90 days of the job loss and it has now been reduced to 30 days.

The ABVKY will be available with original eligibility condition during the period January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, after December 31, 2020. The Scheme was introduced w.e.f. 01-07-2018. The scheme is implemented on pilot basis for a period of two years initially.

Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Benefits and Eligibility

The scheme provides relief to the extent of 25% of the average per day earning during the previous four contribution periods (total earning during the four contribution period/730) to be paid up to maximum 90 days of unemployment once in lifetime of the Insured Person. The insured person should have been rendered unemployed during the period the relief is claimed in order to avail the scheme. The claim can be made online at website www.esic.in along with submission of the physical claim with an affidavit, photocopy of Aadhaar Card and Bank Account details to the designated ESIC Branch Office by post or in person. The claims can be filed directly by workers. The claim will be due 30 days after the date of unemployment as against 90 days earlier. Aadhaar and bank account of the insured person should be linked with the Insured Person data base. Aadhaar shall be used for identification of the Insured Person. The payment shall be made in the bank account of the Insured Person within 15 days from the receipt of the duly completed claim.

