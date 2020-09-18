Image Source : PTI Amended FDI policy will enhance Ease of Doing Business: Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi's decision

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to amend FDI Policy in Defence Sector. Goyal took to Twitter and said that this move will allow upto FDI up to 74% via automatic route & beyond 74% to be permitted through the Government route.

"Welcome PM's decision to amend FDI policy in Defence Sector. Now, FDI allowed upto 74% via automatic route & beyond 74% to be permitted through Govt route. It'll enhance Ease of Doing Business & contribute to growth of investment, income & employment," Piyush Goyal Tweeted.

Welcome PM @NarendraModi ji's decision to amend FDI policy in Defence Sector.



Now, FDI is allowed upto 74% through automatic route & beyond 74% to be permitted through Govt route



This will enhance Ease of Doing Business & contribute to growth of investment, income & employment. pic.twitter.com/Ltstqi6Fbg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 18, 2020

"Foreign investments in defence sector will be subject to scrutiny on grounds of National Security. Amendments will enhance self-reliance in defence production, while keeping national interests & security paramount," he added.

More to follow.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage