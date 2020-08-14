Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
E-commerce giant Amazon launches pharmacy services: All you need to know

Amazon India has launched Amazon Pharmacy, marking its entry into the online medicine segment that has significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of our commitment to fulfilling the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru, a spokesperson said.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2020 22:45 IST
Amazon India has launched Amazon Pharmacy, marking its entry into the online medicine segment that has significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthtech start-ups like 1mg, PharmEasy and Medlife have seen strong growth in the past few months as people turned to online platforms to order their medicines while maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic.

  • The service is being launched in Bengaluru initially.
  • In future, services may be scaled up to other cities.
  • E-pharmacies need to register with the Central Licencing Authority for selling prescription drugs online.
  • Amazon India is expected to partner with licence holders for offering the pharmacy service.
  • As part of our commitment to fulfilling the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru allowing customers to order prescription-based medication, in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers.
  • This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home, the spokesperson said.
