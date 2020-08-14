E-commerce giant Amazon launches pharmacy services: All you need to know

Amazon India launches Pharmacy services | All you need to know
- The service is being launched in Bengaluru initially.
- In future, services may be scaled up to other cities.
- E-pharmacies need to register with the Central Licencing Authority for selling prescription drugs online.
- Amazon India is expected to partner with licence holders for offering the pharmacy service.
- As part of our commitment to fulfilling the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru allowing customers to order prescription-based medication, in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers.
- This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home, the spokesperson said.
