Air India withdraws offer of employment for cabin crew, cites dismal aviation scenario

Image Source : PTI Air India ends services of trainee cabin crew citing aviation scenario

Air India is terminating the services of trainee cabin crew and cabin crew by withdrawing the offer of employment of those who were under training. The airline has cited the current dismal aviation scenario as the reason for the discontinuation of the trainee cabin crew services. As per sources, the new crew and trainee pilots might reduce contracts from five years to one year. Sources said Air India is terminating 1,200 crew and employees who are more than 55-yr-old including 190 trainee pilots.

In a letter, Air India has informed an applicant who had been selected as cabin crew in August 2019 subject to the successful completion of training.

"On behalf of Air India we would like to thank you for the interest shown by you in joining our organization. However, in view of the current aviation scenario, it would not be possible for Air India to impart any further training to you for engaging your services," the company said.

"In view of the above reasons, which are beyond the control of the company, it has been decided to discontinue your training arrangements and dispense with the offer of engagement with immediate effect. The bank guarantee furnished by you at the time of joining is returned herewith," Air India told the cabin crew.

"Once again on behalf of Air India we thank you for your cooperation and trust that you will appreciate the circumstances under which we are constrained to discontinue the training arrangements," the carrier said.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read | Air India to operate 36 flights between US and India starting July 11

Also Read | Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till August 31

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage