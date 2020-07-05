Image Source : TWITTER @AIRINDIAIN Air India to operate 36 flights between US and India starting July 11 | Check booking details

National carrier Air India on Sunday announced that it will be conducting 36 flights between United States and India from 11 to 19 July, 2020 under Vande Bharat Mission.

The carrier in its statement, said that the tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 20:00 hours (IST) on 6 July, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6' July 2020), Chicago (CDT 0930 hrs of 6 July 2020) & San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6 July 2020).

#FlyAI : Kind attention please, an important update regarding flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/O56TqBldvb — Air India (@airindiain) July 5, 2020

Earlier on 22 June, the US Department of Transportation had announced that it had barred Air India from operating chartered flights between India and the United States from July 22 without its prior approval.

However, on 23 June, the Aviation Ministry had said that India is considering establishing "individual bilateral bubbles" with US, UK, Germany, and France which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage