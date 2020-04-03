Air India closes its booking window till April 30, more than two weeks after lockdown ends

Image Source : FILE Representational image

India's government-run Air India is not taking any domestic or international booking till April 30, CNBC reported company officials as saying on Friday. The 21-day-lockdown, which began on March 25, is scheduled to come to a close on April 15. CNBC quoted officials as saying that the airline, as a "precautionary" measure, won't be taking any bookings from April 3 through April 30.

Air India's online booking portal returned "sold out" for all categories of flyers on April 15, when looked up for a single-way ticket on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route, as of 10 PM on Friday. The same results could be seen while looking up for a booking on the same route for the dates April 25 and April 30.

Significantly, tickets are available for Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes on May 1 for all categories of fliers.

All domestic flights have been grounded in India since March 25, after the countrywide lockdown came into effect.

As of April 3, India recorded a total of 2,547 coronavirus cases, including 62 deaths.

