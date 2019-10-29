Image Source : PTI Adani joins Digital Realty to build data centers in India

In a bid to build data centre infrastructure in India, the $13 billion Adani Group on Tuesday announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty to jointly develop and operate data centers and cultivate undersea cable provider communities of interest across the country.

Digital Reality supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Adani Enterprises Limited, the group's flagship company and Digital Realty, the collaboration would leverage Digital Realty's extensive experience and industry-leading solutions for their global data center customer base along with Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management.

"As one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, our ability to power our data centers with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centers," Gautam Adani, Group Chairman, said in a statement.

"We are excited about partnering with Digital Realty, the world's market leader in the data center industry, to help with the transformation of this sector in India," he added.

The strong engineering and project management capabilities of the two companies will enable this partnership to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time with the required high uptime levels.

"We are excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer, A. William Stein.

"Their knowledge of the local market and complementary capabilities are a great fit for us and will significantly accelerate our ability to serve customers in this rapidly growing region," he added.

Adani Enterprises Limited is a fast-growing company with a diversified business portfolio comprising integrated coal management and coal mining, solar modules manufacturing as well as edible oil business.

"The Adani Group's understanding of real estate development, energy, cooling technologies and access to connectivity across the nation will be critical to providing a world-class experience to a customer base that sees India as one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world," said Stein.

ALSO READ: Sensex rises over 100 points; Tata Motors rallies 13 per cent

ALSO READ: Uber partners with Bharti AXA General, Tata AIG for rider Insurance