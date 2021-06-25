Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan: SBI launches new product to support country's healthcare ecosystem

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan to provide enhanced support to the healthcare sector in the country amid pandemic.

Under the Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, the country's largest lender will cover entire healthcare ecosystem such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathology labs, manufacturers, suppliers, importers, logistic firms engaged in critical healthcare supply.

They can avail of loans upto Rs 100 crore, depending on their geographic location. The loan will be repayable in 10 years.

The Aarogyam Loan can be availed either as term loan to support expansion/modernization or as Working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guarantee/letter of credit.

In metro centres loans under Aarogyam can be availed upto Rs 100 crores, Tier I & Urban centres upto Rs 20 crores and in Tier II to Tier VI centres upto Rs 10 crores.

The beneficiary units/borrowing companies availing loan of upto Rs 2 crores will not be required to offer any collateral or security to the bank as this will be covered under the guarantee scheme of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

“Our Healthcare system has been providing uninterrupted and phenomenal support over the last year to the country amidst the pandemic. Acknowledging and recognising their contribution in the wake of Covid-19, we are glad to launch the Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan for them. We believe this special loan product will provide the much needed financial support to enable expansion/modernization of existing facilities and also creation of new facilities. With Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, our endeavour is towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the entire country,” Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman, said.

Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan will be eligible under the COVID loan book being created by banks announced by RBI as part of COVID relief measures.

