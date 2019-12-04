7 Mutual Funds that is likely to prepare you better for 2020

Expert take on 7 must look mutual funds going into 2020

Finally, it is the year-end when people decide to change their resolutions, make fresh investments, start new venture, and go for a vacation etc. However, there are still many of us who do not know how to enjoy their vacation, do investments because of no financial planning and savings they have in the current year. If you are also one of them, then need not worry. We are presenting you with top mutual funds for 2020, where you can invest in order to Indcreate good wealth for your future. Remember just to follow some of the broad parameters before investing your money in Mutual Funds as suggested by many financial advisors.

Suresh Sadagopan, Founder, Ladder7Financial Advisories says- “These are funds that have been suggested not just based on the returns but with due consideration to the Risk Parameters, Expense ratios, portfolio quality, fund manager tenure etc.” So, follow few of Sadagopan’s best investment categories of Equity and Debt Funds for creating a good wealth. In addition, one can invest through either direct or regular plan according to their risk factors and expense ratio.

Top Mutual Funds to Invest in 2020:

Mirae Asset Large-cap fund - Large cap category

• Risk Factor is moderately high

• Invest for more than 3 years to create a good wealth

• Invest to create long term capital appreciation/income

• Investment predominantly in large cap companies

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Large & Midcap category

• Risk factor is Moderatley high

• Long-term capital growth plan

• Investment predominantly in equity& equity related securities of large and midcap companies

Franklin India Prima Fund - Midcap category

• Risk factor is moderately high

• Invest for 3-4 years for high returns

• Asset allocation is in best equity and large companies

SBI Magnum Multicap Fund - Multicap category

• Moderately high risk

• Long-term capital appreciation

• Investments in diversified basket of equity stocks

IDFC Bond Fund - Medium Term Plan – Medium duration debt category

• Open ended Debt medium duration fund

• Invest for 3-4 years for good wealth creation

• Growth Fund

ABSL Corporate Bond Fund - Corporate Bond Fund category

• Moderately low risk

• High quality Debt Fund

• Invest for long term but prefer less risky assets as contrast to equity funds

ICICI Pru Longterm Bond Fund -Long Duration category

• Moderate risk

• Long duration fund to invest

• Suitable for conservative investors looking for higher returns

Above are the top seven mutual funds where one can invest for long and medium term to create good wealth. The most important factor is to always take the opinion from a good financial planner/Advisor and then go for investment. So, what are you waiting for? Invest in any of the mentioned mutual funds and enjoy your new year with new resolutions and good wealth!

(Inputs are from Suresh Sadagopan, Founder, Ladder7Financial Advisories Co Ltd)

Disclaimer: Mutual Funds investment are subject to market risks. Read all offer documents carefully before investing