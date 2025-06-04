Yes Bank shares rebound a day after nearly 10% fall - Here's why Yes Bank Share Price Today, Yes Bank News: The board of the firm also approved raising funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency.

Mumbai:

Yes Bank Share Price Today, Yes Bank News: Shares of private lender Yes Bank rebounded on Wednesday, a day after cracking around 10 per cent, after its board approved raising funds of up to Rs 16,000 crore. The counter opened in the green today at Rs 21.18 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 20.85. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 21.24, a jump of 1.87 per cent from the previous close, amid positive momentum in the stock market. Last seen, the stock was trading in green at Rs 20.97.

On the NSE, the scrip started the session at Rs 21.10 against the previous close of Rs 20.86. It hit the intraday high of Rs 21.24.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 27.44, hit on July 8, 2025. The counter hit a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 on March 12, 2025. The private lender's market cap is Rs 65,795 crore.

Yes Bank Share Price: Board Approves Raising Rs 16,000 crore

The action in the stock comes a day after the bank's board approved raising Rs 16,000 crore. According to information shared with the exchanges, the amount will be raised through a mix of equity and debt to fund business growth.

"The board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided that the aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities would not exceed Rs 7,500 crore and would not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10 per cent (including dilution on account of issuance of equity securities in terms of this item and conversion of any convertible debt securities approved by the board)," the private bank said in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank Shares Rebound After Falling Nearly 10%

The shares of Yes Bank are trading in the green a day after falling nearly 10 per cent. The stock had tumbled after the bank issued a clarification on Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) seeking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for a licence to operate a wholly-owned arm.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)