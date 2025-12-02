Wockhardt Share Price: Pharma stock surges over 6% as USFDA accepts NDA for antibiotic Zaynich Wockhardt Share Price: The action in the stock comes as Zaynich has been granted fast-track designation by the USFDA.

Mumbai:

Shares of drug firm Wockhardt are in action even as the benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, amid uncertainty over repo rate cuts. The counter opened in green at Rs 1492.95

against the previous close of Rs 1,470.90 on the BSE. It gained further amid a spurt in volume by more than 11.43 times to touch the high of Rs 1,566.95, representing a gain of 6.53 per cent from the previous close. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the session at Rs 1,492 and touched a high of Rs 1,566.90. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,520.45 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 24,705.12 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,870 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,109.60.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 24.05 per cent in the period. Earlier on Monday, the stock had it an upper circuit of Rs 1480.25 on the BSE. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.