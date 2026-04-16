Wipro Q4 results: IT stock in focus ahead of quarterly results, buyback announcement

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services company Wipro will be in focus during the trading session as the company is set to announce its financial results for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26. Along with the results, the board of directors of the company would consider a share buyback, and investors are also expecting some announcement related to the annual dividend. The meeting holds significance as it comes in the backdrop of the company holding a cash balance of Rs 41,510 crore as of the third quarter, the highest among the top five IT firms. The IT company has stated that it will distribute more than 70 per cent of its net income to shareholders between FY26 and FY28.

Wipro buyback details

The IT solutions major is expected to announce the buyback of equity shares today. This will be the 6th buyback of the company after listing, with the last one three years ago. Reports suggest that it may repurchase shares worth Rs 16,000-18,500 crore from the markets. While the company is yet to announce if the buyback will be via a tender offer or an open market purchase, experts are of the view that

It could be via tender offer, as all the previous five buybacks were through this route.

According to experts, the buyback is expected to be in the range of Rs 235-250.

Wipro share price

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 121.60, up from the previous close of Rs 209.80 on the BSE. It gained a bit and touched the intraday high of Rs 212.75 on the BSE. However, it witnessed some profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 209.25. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 209.35, with a fall of Rs 0.45 or 0.21 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,19,524.62 crore.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 273.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 186.50, hit on March 20, 2026.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)