Varun Beverages Dividend: Shares of PepsiCo bottler to trade ex-date soon for final dividend, check amount

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets have been highly volatile amid tensions in West Asia. In the last truncated week, the Nifty ended 0.50 per cent lower, while the Sensex fell by 264 points. According to Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities, the market is still holding a lower top formation on the daily charts, which is largely negative. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors seeking additional profit, as a stock will soon trade ex-date for an interim dividend. The company under concern here is Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler. The company has also set a record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. However, investors must buy the stock before the ex-date, which is generally 1-2 days before the record date, to be eligible for a corporate action. While the ex-date is the date on which the stock traded without dividend rights, the record date is the date on which the company checks its records for stockholders.

Varun Beverages Final Dividend Amount

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2025.

Varun Beverages Final Dividend Record Date, Ex Date

The shares of the company will trade ex-date on April 8, 2026. According to the information shared with exchanges, April 8, 2026 has been fixed as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Varun Beverages Final Dividend Payment Date

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on and from April 10, 2026.

Varun Beverages Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 403.90, with a gain of Rs 2.05 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close of Rs 401.85. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,36,602.79 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)