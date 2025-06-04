Upper Circuit: BSE-listed smallcap stock hits fresh 52-week high - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has given a solid return of 627 per cent in six months and nearly 400 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Elitecon International surged 5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session to hit an upper circuit of Rs 518.05. The counter opened gap up at Rs 516.85 with a gain of 4.75 per cent from the previous close of Rs 493.40. The momentum continued amid buying, and the stock hit an upper circuit of Rs 518.05, also the fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 11.02. The market cap of the company is Rs 8,281.03 crore. The scrip is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock has been gaining for the last seven days and has surged 42.48 per cent.

Quarterly Results

The company's stock has been gaining ever since the company announced strong Q4 results.

The company reported a 94 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 12.21 crore, up from Rs 6.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has given a solid return of 627 per cent in six months and nearly 400 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

The company's sales rose 170 per cent to Rs 120.41 crore in the quarter under concern, compared to Rs 44.49 crore posted in the March 2024 quarter.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices rebounded in early trade after three days of decline tracking a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 230.17 points to 80,967.68 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 70.25 points to 24,612.75.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading significantly higher.

With PTI inputs