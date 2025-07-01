Upper Circuit Alert: This IT stock hits upper circuit for fifteenth straight session - Here's why The stock has given a multibagger return of 458 per cent in three years and 446 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 70 per cent in one year and 31 per cent in six months.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Blue Cloud Softech continued to hit the upper circuit for the fifteenth straight session on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, even as the market remained volatile. The small-cap stock jumped 2 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 32.78. The counter had closed at Rs 32.14 in the last trading session. The latest surge in the price comes as the company has informed exchanges about the new project worth USD 9.36. The BSE-listed stock has a 52-week high of Rs 130.50, which it hit on July 25, 2025. The scrip hit its 52-week low of Rs 14.95 on March 17, 2025.

The counter has jumped 34.18 per cent in the last 15 days. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Coastal Surveillance Project

The company, in exchange filing, said that it has secured a contract valued at USD 9.36 million through its client in the United States. The project, spanning 18 months, involves the development and implementation of a customised coastal surveillance system to enhance security along the South American coastline.

The project, spanning 18 months, involves the development and implementation of a customised coastal surveillance system to enhance security along the South American coastline.

Company Announces Share-Swap Deal

The company recently announced that it will acquire AIS Anywhere by way of a swap of equity shares through preferential allotment. As per the information available, the company will allot up to 31.68 crore equity shares of the company with a face value of Re 1 per equity share at an issue price of Rs 23.06 per equity share.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 458 per cent in three years and 446 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 70 per cent in one year and 31 per cent in six months.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)