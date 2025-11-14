Upper Circuit Alert: BSE smallcap stock jumps 5% post Q2 results, check full details According to the company, the growth was driven by the company's Nurture Well Food Limited, a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Neemrana.

Mumbai:

Shares of Integrated Industries Ltd were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Friday, November 14, 2025, even as the markets remained volatile. The company's shares rose 5 per cent today to trade at Rs 25.36 on the BSE. The stock's rally today follows the company's strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. The company reported a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales to Rs 286.86 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in the previous year. PAT also increased by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore. For H1FY26, the company's net sales grew 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to Rs 54.66 crore.

According to the company, the growth was driven by Nurture Well Food Limited, a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Neemrana.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 63,300 per cent in five years and 13,247 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 34.94 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has dipped 12.97 per cent as compared to a positive return of 7.22 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment.

Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Ltd's commercial vehicles business, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

