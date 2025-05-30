Upper Circuit Alert: BSE smallcap stock gains 5% despite weak market trends, here's why Upper Circuit Alert: Revenue from operations increased by 62.56 per cent to Rs 262.68 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 161.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Upper Circuit Alert: Shares of Pokarna Ltd surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of Rs 1,118.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday, i.e. on May 30, 2025, despite weak trends on the Dalal Street. The surge in the share price comes after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The counter started the session with a gain of around 5 per cent today at Rs 1,118.25 and has since locked in the upper circuit. The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.2 per cent in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 4.26 per cent.

On technical parameters, shares of Pokarna are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Pokarna Quarterly Results

The company, in an exchange filing, said that its consolidated net profit surged by around 279 per cent to reach Rs 58.90 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025. The net profit of the company was around Rs 15.51 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased by 62.56 per cent to Rs 262.68 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 161.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year, the company has reported the consolidated net profit of Rs 187.55 crore for the year ending March 2025. This is a surge of 114.69 per cent from Rs 87.36 crore for the previous year ending March 2024.

Similarly, sales of the company grew by 35.27 per cent to Rs 930.13 crore in the year ending March 2025 as compared to Rs 687.61 crore in the previous year ending March 2024.

Pokarna Dividend 2025

Meanwhile, the board of the company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.60 or 30 per cent per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the Financial Year 2024-25. However, this is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

