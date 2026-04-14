Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti? Check full list

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty will remain closed today, April 14, 2026, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the BSE and NSE holiday calendars, the stock markets will be closed on April 14 in observance of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. There will be no trading today. Trading will resume on Wednesday, April 15. According to the information available on the official website, equity derivatives and currency segments of the market will also remain closed on April 14. However, trading in commodity derivatives will be closed only in the morning session and will reopen in the evening session.

MCX to resume trading in the evening session



The country's largest non-agricultural commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will be closed in the morning session but will resume trading in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30 pm. The largest agricultural exchange, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also be closed in both sessions.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Banks holiday

According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, banks will be closed in many parts of the country today for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bihu Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba and Baisakhi. However, in some cities, they will function as usual.

Major cities where banks will remain closed on April 14 include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

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